IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,967. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

