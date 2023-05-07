iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

