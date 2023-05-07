iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.