Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

