Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $12,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $3,576,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 101,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS PMAY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

