Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires £26,000 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Locke acquired 100,000 shares of First Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,483.76).

First Property Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. First Property Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

