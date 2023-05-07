Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) SVP Sells $29,369.25 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Quantum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.95 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Quantum
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.