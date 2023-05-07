Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) SVP Sells $29,369.25 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.95 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quantum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 235,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

