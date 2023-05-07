Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $304.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $277.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.29. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,119 shares of company stock worth $7,322,016 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.