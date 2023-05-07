Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $370.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.