Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTLA opened at $43.90 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
