Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $43.90 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

