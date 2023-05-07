Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,964,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

