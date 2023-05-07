InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.37 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IDCC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 975,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 39.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.