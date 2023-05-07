Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.34 and traded as low as C$21.13. Interfor shares last traded at C$22.00, with a volume of 270,732 shares changing hands.

IFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.07) by C($0.58). Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 0.2407661 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

