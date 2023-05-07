International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. 4,971,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

