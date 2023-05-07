Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166,875 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,655,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

