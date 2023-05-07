Invitation Homes Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 140.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

