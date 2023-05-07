IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

