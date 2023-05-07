iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Cut by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,478 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,217,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 305,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

