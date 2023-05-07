iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,486 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 791,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

