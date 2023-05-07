iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,929,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.