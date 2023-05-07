iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

