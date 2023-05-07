iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJH traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.31. The company had a trading volume of 830,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,163. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

