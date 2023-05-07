iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

