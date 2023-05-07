iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,456,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533,898. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

