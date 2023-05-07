iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Boosted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

