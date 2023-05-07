iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,660 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

