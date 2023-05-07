Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million. Itron also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. 739,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,753. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $81,909.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,335,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

