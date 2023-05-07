ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. ITT also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,498. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

