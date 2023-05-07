ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. ITT also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

