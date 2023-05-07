Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $10,972,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,481 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 454,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE KO opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.