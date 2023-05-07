Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $286.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.