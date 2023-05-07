Jag Capital Management LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

