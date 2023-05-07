Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

