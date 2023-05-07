Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.