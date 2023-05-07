Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $434.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

