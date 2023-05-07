Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.02 and its 200 day moving average is $354.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

