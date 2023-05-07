Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $386.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

