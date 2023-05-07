Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $485.24 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $492.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

