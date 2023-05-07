Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.84 and its 200 day moving average is $380.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

