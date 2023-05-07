Jet Protocol Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $143,263.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,926.47 or 0.99975594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01009695 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,202.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.