JMP Securities Cuts Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $61.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ECPG stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 84,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 70,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

