Jordan Park Group LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS:NETZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

About Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

