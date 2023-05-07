Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 39,735 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,735 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after buying an additional 738,680 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 559,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,290 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.