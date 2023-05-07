Kaspa (KAS) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Kaspa has a market cap of $471.69 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,385,577,614 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,375,491,694.685127. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0260015 USD and is down -8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $15,836,837.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

