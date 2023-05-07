Kava Price Down 7.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $373.80 million and $206.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 509,401,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,394,909 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.