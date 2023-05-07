Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,316. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.