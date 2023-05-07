Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kellogg Price Performance
K stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,316. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Featured Stories
