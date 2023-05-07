Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.10.

K stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,316. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

