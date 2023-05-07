Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $134.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.45.
Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.