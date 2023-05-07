KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

