Komodo Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Komodo has a market cap of $42.85 million and $4.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00122951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

