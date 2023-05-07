Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.99 Per Share

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.9891 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $60.90 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
